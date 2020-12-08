Beverly Lorraine Grennan of Santa Maria one of Gods angels on Earth passed away at the age of 83 on Nov. 30 after suffering a stroke. A kind, generous and loving soul, Beverly will be sorely missed by all who knew her. We were blessed to have her in our lives.
Born November 13, 1937, in Lompoc to Edwin and Ethel Eggler, Beverly spent her childhood years in Los Alamos, attended Santa Maria High School, and graduated from Lompoc High School. She lived the majority of her life in Santa Maria. While attending Allan Hancock College, she met her future husband, Henry. Married for 55 years, they had five children Patrick, John, Paul, Julie and James. She always put others before herself, setting the gold standard as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother to 11, and Auntie Bev to many nieces and nephews. Thanks to Beverly, every holiday was made special: egg hunts in the backyard garden for Easter; Fourth of July parades; thoughtfully selected gifts for birthdays and Christmas; and delicious birthday dinners and desserts. Cooking and baking were definitely ways Beverly spread her love. What we wouldnt give for just one more of her pies, cakes, jars of jam or bowls of her potato salad! She had a creative flair expressed through flower arranging, needlework, crafts and cake decorating.
Beverly and Henry raised their family with a strong faith and an appreciation for education, camping trips and family gatherings. They spent many summers in Big Sur and Yosemite, among other locations. Beverly and Henry also enjoyed many trips/adventures with friends. Also on Beverlys list of favorite things: Jeopardy, cooking shows, tea parties, Scrabble, flowers, romance novels, Sees candy and long lunches with friends at Waller Park.
Beverly went through life with a serenity, an inner peace, rooted in her deep faith. She was always generous with her time, talents and treasures. She was a fixture at St. Mary of the Assumption Church for decades, a member of Catholic Daughters who served the church in many ways and made lifelong friends there. She was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, catechism teacher for children with disabilities, altar server, bookkeeper and flower arranger. God is good was one of her favorite sayings, and her answering machine message ended with God bless you and have a nice day. Her daily prayers could reach epic proportions as she put in good words for a long list of family members, friends, friends of family members and family members of friends. Like a good Catholic, she would often doze off in her favorite chair while reciting the Rosary. She volunteered on the board for Santa Maria Independent Living Environment (SMILE), as a Cub Scout den leader, a room mom and with the PTA. Financially, she supported the Vocational Training Center and Allan Hancock College among many other organizations.
She is survived by her children John (wife Karin), Julie (husband Mike) and James (wife Cindy); grandchildren Meghan, Melissa, Emily, Rachel, Kate, Nathaniel, Riley, Emmet, Viviene, Matt and Amanda; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Henry and her sons Patrick and Paul.
A private service will be held at St. Mary Church and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Vocational Training Center or Catholic Charities.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.