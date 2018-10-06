Beverly June Tootle

Beloved Beverly J. Tootle, 80, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, October 2, 2018, holding her daughter's hand.
She was born to Neil and Dora D. Payne of rural Ross county, Ohio. She had 5 siblings; Marlene, Sherwin, Faye, Lynn, and Ned.
Beverly leaves behind her high school sweetheart and husband of 61 years, Richard Tootle, their daughter, Dianna Tootle Ludden and her husband, Douglas Ludden. Grandchildren Oliver Ludden and Emily Ludden will also sadly miss her, as well as her brother and sister-in-law, Ned and Lorette Payne, all of Lompoc, California. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Tootle. Numerous family members and friends in Ohio and beyond are also mourning her passing.
Bev touched many lives near and far with love and care.
Her family gathered for a celebration of life supper. Honoring Beverly will be ongoing in our hearts forever.
Bev's family is very thankful for the caregivers and staffs at Meridian, Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Dr. Carl Schlosser and Dr. Allan Bosko, and Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care.
Contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Lompoc, or a charity of choice. Please share a fond memory of Beverly with a loved one.
