Bettye D. Snyder

Long time Santa Maria resident, Bettye Snyder left this life peacefully on September 8, 2018 in Boise, Idaho.
She had been kindly looked after by caregivers in Boise and lovingly by her son Gary John Snyder, his wife Lynn Snyder and her Grandchildren John Snyder, Samantha Kelly and husband Cole Kelly.
Bettye was born January 26, 1928 in Quanah, Texas to James and Ronda (Jones) Standifer. She was the youngest of four girls including her identical twin, Billye Gilbreath.
She was the proud wife to her military husband Lt. Col John W Snyder and served alongside of him with dignity and grace in their many assignments. They made Santa Maria their home when John retired from Vandenberg Airforce Base in 1969.
Besides being a loving mother and grandmother, Bettye had numerous friends through the years with whom she enjoyed playing golf, bridge, bowling, dancing, arts and crafts and lots of laughs.
If you were counted among her friends you were blessed.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband, Lt Col John Snyder and her sisters Nadine Winter, Maureen Schiesser and Billye Gilbreath.
She is survived by her daughter Ronda (Richard) of Santa Barbara, her son Gary Snyder (Lynn) of Boise, Id, grandson John Snyder of Palmer, Alaska and granddaughter Samantha Kelly (Cole) of Meridian, Idaho
Memorial Services will be held on October 2, 2018 at 1p.m. Orcutt Prebyterian Church 993 Patterson Rd, Santa Maria followed by a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers please consider a dontation to Orcutt Presbyterian Church or Alzheimer's Association.
