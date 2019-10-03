Betty is survived by her daughter, Terri Winters (Thompson, Winn), her granddaughters, Laura Huston (Thompson), Allison Parks (Thompson), her great-grandson Dameon Thompson and her sister Naomi (Pam) Zarate, Betty was a graduate of Santa Ynez High School and was retired from her career in banking in Illinois and had retired back to Santa Maria with her husband, Irvan L Winterfeldt. She was a very good friend to many people and will be greatly missed. She passed away at Marion Medical Center of natural causes, with her daughter and granddaughter at her side.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Winterfeldt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
