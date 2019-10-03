{{featured_button_text}}

Betty is survived by her daughter, Terri Winters (Thompson, Winn), her granddaughters, Laura Huston (Thompson), Allison Parks (Thompson), her great-grandson Dameon Thompson and her sister Naomi (Pam) Zarate, Betty was a graduate of Santa Ynez High School and was retired from her career in banking in Illinois and had retired back to Santa Maria with her husband, Irvan L Winterfeldt. She was a very good friend to many people and will be greatly missed. She passed away at Marion Medical Center of natural causes, with her daughter and granddaughter at her side.

