Betty Ressel Regnier

Beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away just one week after celebrating her 93rd birthday.
Betty was born in O'Neill, Nebraska on August 5, 1927 to Harry and Clara Ressel. She was one of eleven siblings. Betty was married to Robert Regnier for fifty-five years and raised five children. Bob and Betty owned a shell shop in Oceano and Pismo Beach called Treasures by Regniers in the 80s. Betty was a homemaker, and enjoyed crafting and participating in local craft shows.
Bettys memories live on through her surviving children: Bob (Jane) Regnier, Robin Regnier-Bender (Ken), and Rhonda Regnier, along with fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Robert, son Randy, daughter Renah, parents Harry and Clara, and ten siblings.
Betty was surrounded by her family in her home where she peacefully went to heaven. Special thanks to Susie Stinson, Bettys niece, for being a loving caregiver for the past eighteen months.
A graveside memorial will be held at the Santa Maria Cemetery on August 27, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.
Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.