Betty Ressel Regnier
Betty Ressel Regnier

Betty Ressel Regnier

Beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away just one week after celebrating her 93rd birthday.

Betty was born in O'Neill, Nebraska on August 5, 1927 to Harry and Clara Ressel. She was one of eleven siblings. Betty was married to Robert Regnier for fifty-five years and raised five children. Bob and Betty owned a shell shop in Oceano and Pismo Beach called Treasures by Regniers in the 80s. Betty was a homemaker, and enjoyed crafting and participating in local craft shows.

Bettys memories live on through her surviving children: Bob (Jane) Regnier, Robin Regnier-Bender (Ken), and Rhonda Regnier, along with fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Robert, son Randy, daughter Renah, parents Harry and Clara, and ten siblings.

Betty was surrounded by her family in her home where she peacefully went to heaven. Special thanks to Susie Stinson, Bettys niece, for being a loving caregiver for the past eighteen months.

A graveside memorial will be held at the Santa Maria Cemetery on August 27, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.

Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of

Lori Family Mortuary

Santa Maria, CA

(805) 922-5880

www.lorifamilymortuary.com

