Born on March 18th, 1930 in Vinton, Iowa, Betty Maureen (Dorsey) Herold passed away peacefully on the 28th of January 2021 at her beautiful residence in Reno, NV.
Betty moved to Santa Maria, CA when she was a young girl. Her Uncle Harry Dorsey had built a new theatre, the original Santa Maria Theatre (opened 1928 - sadly closed 1988), and her family came to help with the business. Betty fondly remembered growing up and spending many great days and nights helping with the theatres.
While attending Santa Maria Union High School (1944-1948), Betty was known by her classmates as Betty Ann. She was married on December 27th, 1951 to Roland Saunders Herold (deceased 12/18/2002) and lovingly they raised two daughters, Judith Ann (Herold) Grisham (deceased 1/24/2014) and Nancy Elizabeth (Herold) Barna. After both girls had graduated Righetti High School & Allan Hancock College, they moved on to four-year universities, to which Betty and Roland decided to sell the family home and start their adventures RVing and camp-hosting around the US. Along their travels Roland continued his love for painting oil and watercolor landscapes - creating beautiful artwork that now grace the homes of family friends, art enthusiasts, and small galleries.
After the passing of Roland in 2002, Betty settled in Reno, NV to be close to her daughter Nancy in Truckee, CA. She very much enjoyed the nice climate, friendly people, and a good buffet now and then.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, husband Roland and daughter Judy. Her surviving family members include grandson Mat (& Murphy) Grisham of Atlanta, GA, granddaughter Brandy Barna of Vail, CO, grandson Davis Grisham of Winter Park, FL, and daughter Nancy Barna of Truckee, CA.
Graveside services will be held at the Santa Maria Cemetery in the spring where Betty will be laid to rest with her husband and many family members.
No flowers or donations are needed, but Betty/Mom/Grandma loved a good glass of lemonade and the fragrance of lavender. Next time you see a neighborhood lemonade stand please stop and have a glass for her and/or plant some lavender in a favorite spot to enjoy the heavenly scent!
Mom/Grandma... We miss you dearly but you will be forever in our hearts!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.