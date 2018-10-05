Betty passed away October 2, 2018 in Santa Maria surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl in 2004. Betty was born in Conda, Idaho on September 5, 1927 to David and Bertha Biorn. She is survived by two daughters Carey Ann Carr (Jim) and Carla Sue Olivera (Jimmy). Three granddaughters Amber (Ryan), Jenny (Anson), and Dawn; two step grandchildren Anjeanette Turner (Amos) and Jason Carr; five great grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; brothers David Biorn (Gerry) of Santa Maria and Paul Biorn (Terry) of Roy, Utah; aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Betty graduated from Soda Springs High School in 1945 in a class of 32. She worked as a waitress in her hometown for ten years. She entered the Civil Service in the Spring of 1954 at White Sands Proving Grounds, Las Cruces, NM. In the fall of 1954 she moved with her family to Seaside, CA and she went to work at the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, CA; then to Ford Ord, CA. In 1958 Betty moved with her family to Santa Maria, CA. She went to work at VAFB 392 Medical Group as secretary to the Hospital Commander, Executive Officer and Administrator. She worked at Vandenberg for 27 years; retiring in 1985 with 31 years of Civil Service. After retirement she joined the Marian Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary. She served on the Auxiliary Board of Directors as VP Plans and Programs and Historian. She volunteered for 23 years.
Betty enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards with friends and traveling. After the death of her husband she traveled extensively with the Mussell Senior Citizens Travel Club. She went on many cruises and visited many US cities and foreign countries.
Betty was friendly, a hard worker and loved by all. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten. There will be a private family burial beside her husband Carl.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Marian Regional Medical Center Heart Program.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
