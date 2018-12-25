Betty L Boyce

Betty Boyce passed away peacefully on 11/27/2018 with family at her side. She is survived by four children, Jay, Dan, Margi & Kathi, by 5 grandchildren and by 8 great-grandchildren.
We invite you to leave your memories of times with Betty and will treasure, with you, those memories at www.ValleyMemorialOregon.com, scroll on the left side for her photo, or search by name.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.