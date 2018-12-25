Try 1 month for 99¢
Betty L Boyce

Betty Boyce passed away peacefully on 11/27/2018 with family at her side. She is survived by four children, Jay, Dan, Margi & Kathi, by 5 grandchildren and by 8 great-grandchildren.

We invite you to leave your memories of times with Betty and will treasure, with you, those memories at www.ValleyMemorialOregon.com, scroll on the left side for her photo, or search by name.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Betty L Boyce
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries