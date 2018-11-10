Try 1 month for 99¢
Betty Joyce Nylander

Betty Joyce Nylander passed away on October 27, 2018 after a lengthy illness at the age of 93. Betty was born on August 20, 1925 in Godstone, England to James Link and Alice Link (Nye). Betty was raised in England and worked in the aircraft factory during the early days of World War II. On May 17, 1944, Betty enlisted in the Royal Air Force to continue helping with the war effort and was honorably discharged on November 18, 1946.

In 1951, Betty emigrated to Canada and then on to the United States in 1956. In Hollywood, California Betty met the love of her life, Fire Captain James Nylander in 1959 and they married in 1960. Betty became a U.S. Citizen in 1961. As a telephone operator at Marsh & McLennan Insurance Agency in Hollywood Betty met many actors and actresses that came into the insurance office.

Betty was severely injured in an auto accident in 1963 and became a fulltime homemaker enjoying sewing and knitting. In 1988, Jim retired and they moved to Santa Maria to be near family. Betty and Jim were happily married until Jim's death in 1992.

Betty is survived by her sister Ellen Parsons of Orcutt, CA, nephews Ronald Parsons Jr of Sonoita, AZ, Gary Parsons of Lake Havasu City, AZ and Dave Parsons of Orcutt and her extended family. Betty was preceded in death by husband James Nylander, brother John Link, parents James and Alice Link, sister Dorothy Scott and brother-in-law Ronald Parsons Sr.

A memorial service will be held at the Dudley Hoffman Memory Gardens on December 1, 2018 at 1PM.

