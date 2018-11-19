Betty Faye (Monoz) Feliz passed away November 11th 2018 with her family by her side. She was born February 18th 1935 in Whittier California. She moved to Orcutt California in 1945 where she married Charles Francis Feliz in 1953, married for 54 years before his passing in 2007. She is survived by her 3 sons Anthony, Robert and Daniel as well as 6 grandchildren Sarah, Holly, Kady, Jessica, Christopher and Haley and 3 great grandchildren Aiden, Gareth and Gabriel. Betty worked 32 years for the Santa Maria High School District and retired as Food Service Supervisor. Her passion was sewing and crafting, she loved to camp and was a long term member of Elks Traveliers and Road Runners camping group, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.