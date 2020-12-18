Betty Evans McDonald, age 100, passed away on December 11, 2020, in Paso Robles, CA. She was born on January 8, 1920 in Los Alamos, CA, to William and Bernardina Evans, and was a descendant of a large pioneer family. Betty attended school in Orcutt and graduated from Santa Maria High, Class of 1937. She lived the majority of her life in Santa Maria. Betty was a mother to 6 children, 3 from her first marriage to John Borges, and 3 from her second marriage to John McDonald. Over the years she was active as a Secretary, working for the Camp Fire Girls, and also in the business she and John McDonald established in Santa Maria, M &W Pumps. She was an officer of the Santa Maria Valley Pioneers Association, The Native Daughters, Women of the Moose, and the Elk 's Traveleers. Betty was a Bingo fan, supporting the Santa Maria Elks Bingo for many years. She will also be remembered for her beautiful knit and crochet handwork, treasured by her family and friends.
Betty is survived by a very large family, daughters Jeannie Borges Lobo, Barbara Borges Hofer (Don), Carole Borges Phillips, Wanda McDonald (Jim Hopkins), and son, Norman McDonald (Cheryl). She is also survived by 16 Grandchildren, 32 Great Grandchildren, and 9 Great-Great, Grandchildren.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, John McDonald, son Robert McDonald, Granddaughter Dana McDonald, sons-in-law Harvey Lobo and Bill Phillips, and her parents, and 3 brothers.
Arrangements are being handled by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles. There will be a private burial, at the Santa Maria Cemetery on Monday, December 21, and a celebration of her life is being planned for next summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animals in Need Fund, Nipomo, CA or Meade Canine Foundation, Creston, CA.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.