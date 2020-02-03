Betty Chiyoko Himoto passed away at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital after a short illness on January 22 at the age of 95. Betty was born in Burbank, California on July 4, 1924 and grew up on a farm next to Warner Bros Studio. The family later moved to Ryde, California. During her senior year at Courtland Union High School the family was interned Tule Lake Relocation Camp where they remained until after the end of World War II. In 1950 Betty married Roy Hisao Himoto and moved to Isleton, California and they had 4 children, Lester, Raymond, Nancy, and Robert.

In 1996 Betty moved to San Luis Obispo, California to be with her son Robert and to enjoy the great Central Coast where she could garden all year around. She made many friends and enjoyed great neighbors. Betty was active in the senior center, eventually running the exercise class.

In 2006 she joined her sons Robert and Raymond with the purchase of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad. Betty became a Director of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad and worked until last year contributing any way she could to the railroad.