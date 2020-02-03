Betty Chiyoko Himoto passed away at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital after a short illness on January 22 at the age of 95. Betty was born in Burbank, California on July 4, 1924 and grew up on a farm next to Warner Bros Studio. The family later moved to Ryde, California. During her senior year at Courtland Union High School the family was interned Tule Lake Relocation Camp where they remained until after the end of World War II. In 1950 Betty married Roy Hisao Himoto and moved to Isleton, California and they had 4 children, Lester, Raymond, Nancy, and Robert.
In 1996 Betty moved to San Luis Obispo, California to be with her son Robert and to enjoy the great Central Coast where she could garden all year around. She made many friends and enjoyed great neighbors. Betty was active in the senior center, eventually running the exercise class.
You have free articles remaining.
In 2006 she joined her sons Robert and Raymond with the purchase of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad. Betty became a Director of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad and worked until last year contributing any way she could to the railroad.
Betty is survived by her four children, Lester, Raymond, Nancy, and Robert along with her sisters-in-law Sue Hori and Kikue Hori, and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Kameto and Tsuchiyo Hori, husband Roy Himoto, brothers and sisters Donald Hori, Mitsuko Nakatsuka, Dorothy Toy, Jack Hori, and Teruo Hori.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday Feb 16 at the Madonna Inn at 12:00 pm.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.