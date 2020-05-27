Betsy Jones, 77, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Goodyear, Arizona a place she had made home with her husband Ed for the past five years after moving there from Santa Maria, California. Betsy was born on August 15, 1942 in Napa, California to William and Muriel (Gaffney) Walker. The following is a beautiful message of love presented by her husband Ed. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we bid farewell and Godspeed to Betsy Jones. Betsy will be remembered as a loving and loyal Air Force wife, devoted mother and fierce friend who endured long separations when Ed was deployed to Southeast Asia. She handled these separations with grace, strength, and elegance. She was a consummate entertainer and had a glow in her spirit that drew people to her. While Betsy's family and friends were her loves, she also had a lifelong passion for the arts. She had a special fondness for southwestern art and pottery. Betsy herself was a prolific landscape artist whose subject matter was drawn from the areas where she and Ed were living. She filled her days and separation with painting and entertaining. In North Dakota, she painted old barns and prairie scenes. In Santa Maria, California, she became known as "The Vineyard Artist" painting the beautiful vineyards and the Central California coast. She also loved to paint scenes of the coast with Morro Bay and Monterey being two of her favorite subjects. Ed and Betsy spend many days driving around the countryside to photograph new subjects which Betsy would transform into works of art which Ed would frame. Upon arriving in Arizona, Betsy was fascinsted with the play of light on the desert. This was reflected in the paintings she did here. Her art made you want to take a walk in the scenes she captured. Her clients became her friends and extended family because she felt that art was a very personal thing. She loved the people that loved her art and they loved her back. Betsy is survived by Ed, her husband of 56 years, sons Mark (Pamela) and Steven (Malissa) and six grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Betsy on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 10:30am at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Avondale, Arizona. Burial is at the national Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Cave Creek, Arizona. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Betsy's name to Sain Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, The Alzheimer's Foundation, or a chairty of your choice.