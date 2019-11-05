Berniece Zwaduk, 92, of Lompoc, CA, passed away November 3, 2019. She was born in Wathena, KS on November 13, 1926. She was one of nine children raised on a farm in rural Kansas where she said she learned the value of hard work. She met and married her husband, Harry Zwaduk, in 1946. They had three children, Linda, Jim and Joyce. She became a military spouse in 1955 and promptly had to leave Kansas for France, Idaho, Florida and then California where she lived very happily for 67 years.
She worked as a homemaker, waitress and banker until her retirement in 1992. She then took up quilting and found her true passion. She made over fifty hand-quilted pieces for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to commemorate graduations, weddings and children. These will be treasured for years to come!
She is survived by her children, Linda (Ken) Bogdan of Sagle, ID, Jim Zwaduk of Santa Maria, CA and Joyce (Fred) Mendes of Franktown, CO; three grandchildren, Heather Parry, Allison Johnson and Brett Mendes; six great-grandchildren, Gracie, Emmie, Sebastian, Scarlett, Sloane and June.
She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all!
A vigil service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 6pm at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, the funeral service will take place on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10am at La Purisima Catholic Church, graveside service to follow at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery.
