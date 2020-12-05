Bernard Wick

Bernard was born in London, England to Reginald & Teresa Wick. His parents emigrated to the Santa Maria area in the 1970s, and Bernard and his wife, Margaret, moved to Santa Maria in 1988 to ensure they had family close. At his request Bernard passed away at home after a short period of hospice care.
An electrical engineer by trade, Bernard had a long and varied career in both England and California earning the respect and affection of his coworkers everywhere he worked. With his quick wit and kind heart, and his insistence that all be treated fairly, Bernard always made an impression on those he met.
After retirement, Bernard threw his energies into volunteering at the Marian Medical Center serving on the volunteer board, assisting with volunteer orientations, and working many hours in the print shop at the hospital.
Bernard is survived by his loving wife of almost sixty years, Margaret, his sons Bernard (Dawn) and David (Elly), grandchildren Rebecca, Robert, Rosie, and James, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and three siblings, most of whom are still in the UK.
The family extends its thanks to the Marian Hospice Care team for their assistance in Bernard's last days.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, December 7, 9:30am at St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Santa Maria. Pandemic restrictions limit numbers, but those who knew and loved Bernard are welcome to attend. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory & Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hofman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
