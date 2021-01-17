Bernard & Margaret Ann Wick

Together in death as they were in life
Bernard passed away on December 1, 2020 just shy of his 75th birthday; Margaret passed away on January 1, 2021 aged 76.
Both were born near London, England, and they met at their workplace; they were married in 1964. Bernard was an electrical engineer, while Margaret largely focused on her home and family once children came along.
In 1988 they relocated to Santa Maria from England to be closer to Bernard's parents who had immigrated to California in the mid-70s.
Loving parents to Bernard (Dawn) and David (Elly), and Nanna and Grandad to Rebecca, Robert, Rosie, and James (and also great grandparents), they will forever be loved and missed by those they leave behind.
The family extends its gratitude to the staff at Marian Regional Medical Centre and Marian Hospice Care for the exceptional care provided to both Bernard and Margaret in their final days, particularly in light of these difficult COVID times.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
