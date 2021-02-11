Bernie passed away Sunday morning February 7th, 2021 surrounded by his wife and children.
Bernie was born December 10th, 1932 in Marshall, Minnesota to John and Elizabeth (Dandurand) St. Aubin. Bernie and his 9 siblings kept busy and mostly out of trouble by working the large farm on which they resided. At the age of 18, having by then become an expert at all things farm-like, Bernie joined the Army where he was a radar operator. He proudly served his country and then took a job with Boeing in Wichita, KS as an electrical technician where he played a key role in the B-52 and BOMARC programs. While in Wichita, he married and had one son (Gregg).
Bernie moved his new family to Seattle, WA and then to Santa Maria, CA where he spent 32 years working his way to higher and higher roles of leadership and mentorship. Each move brought a new child (Brian and then Gina). He played a major role in developing test and launch processes for the Minuteman, Rail Garrison and Peacekeeper missile systems. Bernie was rightfully proud of his work. He received numerous awards and developed countless close friendships with his co-workers that continued throughout his life. He loved golf and took pride in winning a skin or two from his buddies.
In Santa Maria, Bernie met and married the love of his life, Joyce (McCaslin). Joyce had two young daughters (Christy and Dawn) who Bernie lovingly took under his wing as his own. After retirement, the couple took to the road. Living and travelling in their Safari motorcoach, Bernie found that no matter where he was, there were new friends waiting. He developed a knack for carving miniature carousel horses and his skill was featured in a Santa Maria Times full-page article. After nearly 12 years on the road of retirement, Bernie returned to Boeing where he took a management role in establishing the Ground Missile Defense System. He retired the second time at the tender age of 77.
Bernie also enjoyed softball, horseshoes, bowling, fishing, his beloved Vikings, Twins and Golden Gophers. He had a strong table tennis game. He enjoyed card games and telling a good story over a gin martini or two at one of the many open-house parties he and Joyce hosted. Bernie will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
Bernie is survived by wife Joyce, children Brian and Gina, stepchildren Christy Sims-Tekaat (Lonnie) and Dawn Sims; 7 grandkids: Nicole (Keith) Kelsey, Ashley (Dre) Penn, Brandon, Andrew, Michael (Jessica) Sanchez, Stephanie (Danny) Bolio and Tyler and 4 great-children; brothers Lawrence (Judy), Vincent (Lillianna), Dennis, Richard (Margaret) and sisters Maxine (Albert) Kerkart, Grace Vercuysee and sister-in-law Maxine; nieces, nephews and friends.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, son Gregg, sister Lorraine, sister-in-law Shirley, brothers Louis and Ron and brothers-in-law Leonard and Paul.
A private memorial service is planned with family. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in honor of Bernie to the Alzheimer's Association (800-272-3900) or Parkinsons Foundation (800-473-4636).
