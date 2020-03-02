Benjamin Pita

Ben Pita joined the Lord peacefully on February 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his family at the age of 83. Ben was born in Domanpot, Pangasinan in the Philippine Islands on October 27, 1936.
He served 10 years in the US Navy and then enlisted in the United States Air Force with a combined total of 21 years in service. After retiring from the Military, Ben worked at Piper Aircraft and Tracor Aviation as well as helping his wife Gloria being a foster parent and running Pita Board and Homecare for the elderly. Ben and Gloria had six homes total. Ben enjoyed dancing with the Lompoc Filipino Club, fishing, cooking and loved spending time in his garden. But most of all Ben loved playing the slot machines at the Casino. From weekend trips to Vegas until the Chumash Casino opened in Santa Ynez.
Ben is survived by his wife Gloria, brother Sylven, his sons Robert and wife Kristina, Fred and wife Christine. His grandchildren Robert Junior and wife Alyssa, Brandan, Sienna, Michael and wife Cynthia, Ryan and Cailey, and his two great grandchildren Ryland and Rowan. There will be a viewing and rosary at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary on Wednesday, March 4 at 5 PM and a mass at St. Louis de Montfort Church at 10 AM on March 5.
