Benjamin J. Castro, 44 of Santa Maria, CA passed away on Oct 11, 2020. Ben was born in Santa Maria on March 15, 1976. He attended Fairlawn Elementary and El Camino Jr. High.
After graduating from Santa Maria High School, he moved to Hawaii to live with family for a while. After returning home to Santa Maria, Ben worked at Albertsons for 15 years, then moved on to work for Old Town Market.
Ben loved basketball. He coached basketball for over 30 years, starting off as a coach at Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria, then continued to make his own girl's league, the “Sparks.” One of Ben's quotes for his basketball family was, “Once a Spark always a Spark.”
Ben is survived by his grandmother, Helen Regalado; grandparents, George and Joyce Rogers; Sister, Antoinette Porraz; Brothers, Joseph and Anthony Espinoza; Nieces, Jazmine, Marissa, Izabella, and Zylla; Nephews, Rudy, Isaiah, Jr, Diego, Joe, Matt, and Kaleb.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Mona Traverse and Anthony Espinoza Sr., and his stepfather, Gary Traverse.
Visitation will be held Monday, Oct 19, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary. A service will be held Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary; followed by a graveside service at Santa Maria Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.