Benjamin (Benjie) Hernandez, 53, of Santa Maria, CA. passed away February 1, 2020. Ben was born in Santa Maria on May 12, 1966, to Moises and Claudina Hernandez. He grew up in Lompoc with his three older brothers Moises, Elias, and Ruben Hernandez.

Ben met his wife, Vicki (Evans) Hernandez, at Lompoc High School. The high school sweethearts were married August 14, 1999. The biggest blessings of their marriage are daughter, Sarah (19), and son, Benjamin (Benny) (17).

Ben was a beloved brother-in-law to Cindy (Evans) Dilbeck and Jeff Evans; uncle to nieces and nephews Dina, Chrystian, and Brad Hernandez; Natasha (Hernandez) Salutan and Nathaniel Hernandez; Mattie Thompson, Emily Danner, and Annie Sherrill; and Ephraim and Tej Evans and Tiffany (Evans) Lopez.

Ben was a second-generation laborer and equipment operator in the road construction industry, spending his 30+ year career with Union Asphalt of Santa Maria and Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo respectively.