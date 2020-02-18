Benjamin (Benjie) Hernandez, 53, of Santa Maria, CA. passed away February 1, 2020. Ben was born in Santa Maria on May 12, 1966, to Moises and Claudina Hernandez. He grew up in Lompoc with his three older brothers Moises, Elias, and Ruben Hernandez.
Ben met his wife, Vicki (Evans) Hernandez, at Lompoc High School. The high school sweethearts were married August 14, 1999. The biggest blessings of their marriage are daughter, Sarah (19), and son, Benjamin (Benny) (17).
Ben was a beloved brother-in-law to Cindy (Evans) Dilbeck and Jeff Evans; uncle to nieces and nephews Dina, Chrystian, and Brad Hernandez; Natasha (Hernandez) Salutan and Nathaniel Hernandez; Mattie Thompson, Emily Danner, and Annie Sherrill; and Ephraim and Tej Evans and Tiffany (Evans) Lopez.
Ben was a second-generation laborer and equipment operator in the road construction industry, spending his 30+ year career with Union Asphalt of Santa Maria and Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo respectively.
Ben was an avid fisherman, a lifelong fan of the LA Dodgers, and a longtime USC Trojan football season ticket holder, which he loved to share with family and friends. Ben's love of God, family, and friends was beyond measure. His faith was strong, and he gave selflessly to anyone in need. He was the best example of how to live and love big, loud, and bold.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, 11 a.m., at Pacific Christian Church, 3435 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ben Hernandez Memorial Fund at www.gofundme.com/fen-hernandez-memorial-fund established to help raise college funds for his children.
