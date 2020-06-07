× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Benito “Benny” Cordero went home to be with the Lord on May 30, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born on April 16th, 1927 in Oxnard, CA to Pedro and Herlinda (Carreon) Cordero. He lived with his family, including 12 siblings, in Santa Paula most of his childhood until the Great Depression. The family then moved to Mexico in search of more opportunities and Benny spent most of his adolescence there.

Benny moved back to California in the early 1950s where he started a family in Santa Maria. He had a variety of careers in farming, packing sheds, restaurants and maintenance with factory work for Union Sugar being his longest. Benny also had a variety of hobbies he was well known for, such as photography, barbering, and upholstery craftsmanship which he passed on to his eldest son Pedro.