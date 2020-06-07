Benito “Benny” Cordero went home to be with the Lord on May 30, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born on April 16th, 1927 in Oxnard, CA to Pedro and Herlinda (Carreon) Cordero. He lived with his family, including 12 siblings, in Santa Paula most of his childhood until the Great Depression. The family then moved to Mexico in search of more opportunities and Benny spent most of his adolescence there.
Benny moved back to California in the early 1950s where he started a family in Santa Maria. He had a variety of careers in farming, packing sheds, restaurants and maintenance with factory work for Union Sugar being his longest. Benny also had a variety of hobbies he was well known for, such as photography, barbering, and upholstery craftsmanship which he passed on to his eldest son Pedro.
Benny spent his golden years actively working in maintenance and lived with his daughter Christina. Benny will be greatly missed by many and remembered as a positive, hard-working individual with a big heart. He was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone in need. Benny is survived by his sister Francisca Nevaraz, daughters Elena and Christina, Sons Pedro, Jorge and Javier, numerous grand and great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Services will be held on 6/9/20 starting from 9AM to 10:30AM followed by funeral services at Santa Maria Cemetery. The family and mortuary politely ask for you to wear a face mask and follow their capacity guidelines during your visit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Benito Cordero account at Well Fargo Bank, account 5366221058 or using the Zelle App 805-264-1965, ccluv911@gmail.com.
