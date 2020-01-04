Benita (Nita) M. Gibson

Born to Bennie Robert Mosher and Lura Gladys Mosher in Compton, California, Nita grew up loving to ride horses, especially her favorite, Duke.
She is survived by her children, Susan Lura Gibson, Richard Gibson, Jude Ratekin (Earl) and grandson KC Ratekin (Michelle). She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Lura.
You have free articles remaining.
She moved to Santa Maria in 1974 and worked at the Orcutt School District office for 20 years before retiring. She kept busy volunteering in her retirement, and was proud to be a long time volunteer at Marian Hospital, CASA and the Dune Center in Guadalupe.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends, and remembered for her energy, her enthusiastic personality and her faith.
Memorial service will be held at her church, Coast Valley Worship Center, on January 11, 2020 at 2:00.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.