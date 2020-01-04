Benita (Nita) M. Gibson

Born to Bennie Robert Mosher and Lura Gladys Mosher in Compton, California, Nita grew up loving to ride horses, especially her favorite, Duke.

She is survived by her children, Susan Lura Gibson, Richard Gibson, Jude Ratekin (Earl) and grandson KC Ratekin (Michelle). She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Lura.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She moved to Santa Maria in 1974 and worked at the Orcutt School District office for 20 years before retiring. She kept busy volunteering in her retirement, and was proud to be a long time volunteer at Marian Hospital, CASA and the Dune Center in Guadalupe.

She will be greatly missed by family and friends, and remembered for her energy, her enthusiastic personality and her faith.

Memorial service will be held at her church, Coast Valley Worship Center, on January 11, 2020 at 2:00.

To plant a tree in memory of Benita Gibson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.