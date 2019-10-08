Ben Cadavido Reyes, 92, passed away peacefully in Santa Maria, CA on October 7, 2019. Ben was born January 12, 1927 in the Philippines. Ben is survived by his four daughters Rose (Paul), Racele (Colin), Renel (Adrian) and Ruby (Richard), two sons Rick and Ronald (Imelda), 19 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and numerous extended family members and friends. Ben was preceded in death by his wife Tessie Reyes, son Romy Reyes, daughters Rayma Reyes and Yoly Valleley, grandsons RJ Mondejar and Malakai Viloria, parents, all his eight siblings, and other loved ones.
Ben was a veteran of World War II, where he earned the WW II Victory Medal. He served as a Corporal with the Guerilla Army of the Philippine Army from 1944-1946. Ben also served three years with the Army of the United States Philippine Scouts from 1946-1949. He then worked as a civilian employee for the US Army from 1949-1963 and then the US Air Force from 1963-1971 at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines. Ben worked for a couple years for Koyama Farms until he began work in 1973 with Federal Electric Corporation at Vandenberg Air Force Base until he retired at 65 in 1992. Ben enjoyed retirement babysitting many kids with his wife, traveling, and fishing until Chumash Casino came about. From that point on, that was where he had his almost daily “therapy.”
Over the years, Ben was involved in the community serving as a member of the Saranay Association of America of Pismo Beach, American Legion Post 371 South Gate Lodge #63, Freemasonry of Arroyo Grande, Moose Lodge of Lompoc, past President of the Filipino Community of Santa Maria, past President of the Filipino Seniors, and a founding father of the Filipino-American Association of Santa Maria Valley, Inc.
Visitation will begin at 4PM on Friday, October 11th followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6PM in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. A Scripture Service will be held on Tuesday, October 15th at 10AM in the Chapel at Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the new section of the Santa Maria Cemetery with military honors.
