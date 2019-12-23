Becky Ann Clement, 59, resident of Lompoc, passed away December 11, 2019. Born in Los Angeles to James and Katharine Snyder, was raised in Santa Maria, CA where she graduated high school from Righetti High in 1978.
You have free articles remaining.
Becky is predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Delvert Clement, and brother Dean Snyder. She is survived by sister Nancy Reuland, husband Ed, of Goodyear, Az, brother Steven Snyder of San Luis Obispo, brother Jim Snyder, wife Nancy, of Santa Maria and 9 nieces and nephews. Children of Del Clement, Tana Haddick, Scharlet Marmolejo of Orcutt and Shane Clement of Sisquoc and their families survive her, as well. Becky also had many family ties in Paso Robles and Hanford, CA. This included brothers in-law Mark Clement, Cal Clement and their extended line of children and grandchildren.
Becky and husband Del owned and operated Del's Catering for many years in Lompoc and touched so many lives through countless functions. The fun loving enthusiasm made every gathering an event to remember.
Rosary followed by Mass scheduled for 1:00 pm January 3, 2020 at Josephite Fathers Noviate, 180 Patterson Rd., Santa Maria.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.