Becky Ann Clement, 59, resident of Lompoc, passed away December 11, 2019. Born in Los Angeles to James and Katharine Snyder, was raised in Santa Maria, CA where she graduated high school from Righetti High in 1978.

Becky is predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Delvert Clement, and brother Dean Snyder. She is survived by sister Nancy Reuland, husband Ed, of Goodyear, Az, brother Steven Snyder of San Luis Obispo, brother Jim Snyder, wife Nancy, of Santa Maria and 9 nieces and nephews. Children of Del Clement, Tana Haddick, Scharlet Marmolejo of Orcutt and Shane Clement of Sisquoc and their families survive her, as well. Becky also had many family ties in Paso Robles and Hanford, CA. This included brothers in-law Mark Clement, Cal Clement and their extended line of children and grandchildren.