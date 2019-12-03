Barbara Rita Fiock (Walley), 77, of Santa Maria, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 26, 2019. She was born to her parents Henry and Helen Walley on Oct. 13, 1942 in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Barbara graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1961 and attended 3 years at Allan Hancock College. She was a retired Supervisor for State Dept. of Parks and Recreation and before that, had The Rosso's Hole in the Wall and sporting goods in Guadalupe in the early 80's.
You have free articles remaining.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Leslie Dean Fiock whom she married in 2006. Her 2 sons, Clifford Shields and Ronald Rosso, Daughter-in-law Nancie Rosso and her brother Edward Walley.
A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Date and time pending.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.