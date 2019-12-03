{{featured_button_text}}

Barbara Rita Fiock (Walley), 77, of Santa Maria, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 26, 2019. She was born to her parents Henry and Helen Walley on Oct. 13, 1942 in San Luis Obispo, CA.

Barbara graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1961 and attended 3 years at Allan Hancock College. She was a retired Supervisor for State Dept. of Parks and Recreation and before that, had The Rosso's Hole in the Wall and sporting goods in Guadalupe in the early 80's.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Leslie Dean Fiock whom she married in 2006. Her 2 sons, Clifford Shields and Ronald Rosso, Daughter-in-law Nancie Rosso and her brother Edward Walley.

A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Date and time pending.

