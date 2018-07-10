Barbara R Ruiz, 70 of Guadalupe, CA passed away unexpectedly June 30th, 2018. Barbara was born to Moses and Maria Ruiz in Santa Maria.
Barbara attended Guadalupe School and also attended Santa Maria High School. She worked numerous jobs as a cook, housekeeper and also managed apartments and houses.
Barbara always had a way of standing out whether it be her clothing, her hair or just her personality. If you knew Barbara she was 'one of a kind'. She was a straight forward woman. Barbara also loved music and dancing from her younger years to present. To those who knew her she was 'Dj Rockberry'. She was the one everyone went to for their cassettes and eventually cds. She was the Music Queen'.
Barbara's other love was her family. She had 2 children Johnny and Michelle. She loved being a mom. Eventually, she became a Nana and her life got even better. She had her grandkids and her great grandkids whom she adored and loved with all her heart.
Barbara is survived by her children Johnny R Guntalilib (Carol), daughter Michelle Francisco Leon (James) 10 grandchildren Monique, Rochelle, Raylena, Damion, Reegan, Analysia, Crystal, Bobby, Albert, Salvador and 14 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter and 2 more soon to be great grandbabies.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Moses and Maria Ruiz, brother Moses J Ruiz, sister Amalia Lirio, nephew Enrique G Lirio, jr, grandmother Lydia Ruiz. Also her love of her life that she can now be with Alexander B Stevenson.
Her family would also like to give a big thanks to her caretaker Araceli Delgadillo for helping with caring for Barbara.
Services will be held at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Chapel on Friday, July 13th, 2018 at 1:00pm with a bbq to follow.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
