Barbara (Bobbie) passed away peacefully at Chantilly Lace Manor in Hesperia CA of a stroke, cardiac arrhythmia and dementia. Barbara Mary Sironen was born to Vaino John Sironen and Ruth Else Schmeideck on November 9, 1938 in Brooklyn New York.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, Husband's William (Bill) Leseberg-Eric's Father-Germany, Lester Spurling, Christopher La Polla, her prince-David LeRoy Reynolds, Bobbie's only son-Eric and Step-Daughter-Kathleen, and their beloved fur babies Nanette and Muffy.
Bobbie had a rich full career working as a banker, assistant in eye surgery and her passion, selling real estate and owing her own business Red Carpet Realty, Lompoc Ca. Their historical home in Lompoc was a yearlong work-in-progress on decorations so they could showcase their home in the Chamber of Commerce Historical Tour at Christmas time. A tree in every room each with a different theme. They did not mind the hours of work setting up trees, trains, and villages because they loved the excitement on everyone's faces. Bobbie enjoyed teaching the grandchildren how to make gingerbread houses which became a yearly tradition.
They relocated to Washington to be closer to her son and grandchildren. Real Estate brought them back to California settling in Soledad. Dave took a position in teaching at the local prison. Bobbie was especially proud of selling Clint Eastwood's Monterey Homes and working for the Real Estate Commission in Sacramento.
Bobbie never new a stranger, she was blessed with the gift of hospitality. She and Dave were avid collectors, enjoyed the art of cooking, grilling, candy making and loved sharing their talents. She was a strong tenacious being, holding fast to her beliefs and opinions, never compromising. She cherished her long-time friendships. Upon retirement, Dave and Bobbie moved to Crossville, TN where they would build their retirement home. She loved volunteering and working for the Chamber and Community in Lompoc, Soledad and Crossville, Tn. She was a member of the Red Hat Lady Society. She loved her church-Central Baptist Church, Crossville, TN volunteer greeting, bell ringing and working various groups and events.
Bobbie is survived by Stepchildren: Beth Cole (Farris), Pamela Belcher and David P. Reynolds, Sister Carol Wells (Bob), Granddaughters: Alicia Riveria and Isabella Leseberg-Christian, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Merrill Gardens-Santa Maria, Chantilly Lace Manor-High Desert, Bridge Hospice. Thank you for caring for Bobbie while she was a resident.
Memorial Service will be held on June 9, 2021 at 11:00 at Central Baptist Church-1346 S. Main St.-Crossville, TN, Pastor Billy Kemp Officiating. Arrangements by Carol Wells, Crossville Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery and High Desert Funeral Chapel & Crematory-California. In addition, A memorial Video will be on YouTube "Barbara Mary Reynolds. Obituary: WWW.Legacy.Com for Barbara Mary Reynolds. Bobbie requested no flowers but if you wish to donate, she designated Eden Valley Care Center, 612 Main St., Soledad, Ca. 93960 (831) 678-2462
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.