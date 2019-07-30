Barbara J. Kemp, 87, of Santa Maria, passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019. Barbara was born on October 7, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, the second of two children to Katherine B. Davis and Albert J. Davis.
Barbara attended elementary school in the Chicago area until her family moved to Wisconsin at the age of 9. She remained in Wisconsin until the age of 11 then relocated to Glendale, California where she graduated from Herbert Hoover High School with the Class of 1949. During her senior year of high school she represented the Legislature Club, Jr. Statesman, and Class Committee. Upon graduation, Barbara worked in central Los Angeles for the Bank of America.
Barbara met her husband Allen W. Kemp while they served as Maid of Honor and Best Man at their best friends wedding. They were married on May 25, 1952, then settled in Santa Maria to raised their family of two sons and two daughters; Gary (1953), Karen (1954), Susan (1956) and Dennis (1960). Barbara and Allen were married nearly 53 years until Allen's passing. Barbara remained in Santa Maria for the duration of her life.
Barbara and Allen co-owned Kemp and Dupere Market for several years prior to her entering into the retail salesclerk sector. She enjoyed this field of work as it lent her the ability to socialize with the public. She worked many years for JC Penney, Santa Maria Health Food Store, and Holsers, finally retiring from Gottschalks. She made several lontime friends during this period of her life.
Barbara was very social in nature and participated in several area clubs and sports throughout her life. She bowled in a local bowling league with her husband in the 1960s-1970s and won a few bowling trophies with her team. She enjoyed playing golf alongside her husband and dear friends for many years. Barbara was an avid card player relishing in the game of Bridge where she was part of a group that played together for over 50 years. She also played Pan another card game, with longtime friends and participated in area clubs such as The Newcomers Club, the Santa Maria Country Club, Hand and Foot Club, and the Birthday Breakfast Club. Later in life she loved playing cards online where she met numerous friends. Barbara cherished her longtime friendships, particularly with Lu Davis, Monique James, Betty Weeks, Lucky Scott, and many more.
Throughout her life, Barbara remained close with her children and grandchildren, enjoying weekly activities like game nights, BBQs, and local excursions. Holidays and birthdays were always a family affair, and she enjoyed welcoming new members into the family through weddings and births. Barbara stayed up-to-date on family happenings through social media, always the first to love and comment on a post.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Allen Kemp on May 4, 2005, her son-in-law Paul Tognazzini on May 27, 2018, her parents Albert Davis (1968) and Katherine Davis (1982), and her brother Albert B. Davis (1995).
Barbara is survived in life by her 4 children; Gary A. Kemp (Chris Whisler), Karen S.Trefts (Michael Trefts), Susan K. Tognazzini, Dennis R. Kemp (Donna Ekmanian). She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren; Kristin Nolan, Katie Trefts (Nicole Trefts), Tim Trefts (Hannah Trefts), Marissa Tognazzini, Lauren Tognazzini, Bryan Kemp (Jaci Kemp), and Megan Kemp Kelly (Sean Kelly). Barbara also leaves behind 9 great grandchildren; Jack Nolan, Mick Nolan, Emma Trefts, Jackson Trefts, Luca Trefts, Ayla Trefts, Mox Kemp, Jamison Kelly, Mikenna Kelly and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life for Barbara will be held at the end of August 2019. Preparations for the Celebration of Life are in progress. If you are interested in attending, please contact Susan Tognazzini at 805-264-6875 for details. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation in Barbara's name to the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society at 1687 W. Stowell Rd., Santa Maria, Ca. 93458.
