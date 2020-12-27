You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara Helen Faulkner
0 entries

Barbara Helen Faulkner

December 22, 2020

  • 0

Barbara Helen Faulkner passed from this life December 22, 2020, at the age of 78. She was born March 25, 1942, in Nipomo, CA. The eleventh out of twelve children for Mary and Joseph Shiffrar. On March 4, 1960, she married Joe Ray Faulkner. Barbara and Joe raised their two children, Monica and Mark in Santa Maria. Once her children were of school age she took on a role of noon duty aid for Santa Maria Bonita School District. First at Tunnel School and later at Rice School until her retirement. Barbara appreciated a good thriftstore and a juicy tidbit of gossip. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Ray Faulkner; son in law, Joseph Hughes; her parents and numerous siblings. She leaves behind her daughter, Monica Hughes; son, Mark Faulkner (Teri); and her beloved grandsons, Matthew Hughes (Sandy), Robert Hughes, Zach and Dylan Faulkner. She also leaves behind brothers, sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. At her request no services are planned. The family would like to thank Dr. Dichmann, Mission Hope, Marian Home Health nurses and Marian Extended Care for their compassion.

Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of

Lori Family Mortuary

Santa Maria, CA

(805) 922-5880

www.lorifamilymortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Faulkner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News