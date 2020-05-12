Barbara Elaine Flynn was born May 4, 1934 in Pontiac, Michigan to Robert and Thelma Terry and went to Heaven on May 6, 2020. Barbara started her career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation at age 18 and by the age of 20 was newly married to her love, Loren “Larry” T Flynn Jr. Barbara and Larry welcomed 3 children within the next 6 years and decided to move across country to California to start a new adventure in life settling in San Diego, Ca. Barbara enjoyed being a stay at home Mom until their youngest started elementary school. At that time, she decided to return to work and was reinstated with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In 1971, Larry was transferred to Santa Maria, Ca and Barbara started working with the local Sheriffs Department. Shortly after, a new office was opened in Santa Maria and Barbara was able to once again reinstate with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and retired after a total of 37 years proudly serving the Bureau. Barbara enjoyed spending her retired years surrounded by her loving family, sewing wonderful plastic canvas creations and enjoying adult coloring. Barbara was preceded in death by her Granddaughter Jennifer, parents, her husband of 45 years and her brother Robert Jr. She is survived by her daughter Janet (Doug), daughter Cathy, son Tom (Kelli), 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.