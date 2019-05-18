Barbara Burris (60) of Santa Maria passed into the arms of our Lord February 1, 2019. She was born April 11, 1958 in Camp Zama Japan to Richard and Darlene (Holt) Fraser. Barbara was best known for her fun loving and mischievous ways which brought many smiles and laughter to those around her. She was married to the love of her life Roger Burris for 31 years until his passing July 1, 2015. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Darlene Fraser and sister Linda Fraser. She is survived by sisters Jeanette (Lowell) Boyer, Sandra (David) Pickles, brother Brian Fraser and nieces, great nieces, nephew and great nephews. Barbara will forever be in our thoughts and in our hearts.
