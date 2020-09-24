You have permission to edit this article.
Barbara Bookheimer
Barbara Bookheimer

September 21, 2020

Barbara passed away September 21, 2020. She was born May 1932 in Stroudsburg, PA. She married Robert Bookheimer in 1950 and later moved the family to Santa Maria in 1960. Barbara was predeceased by her husband in 2006. She is survived by her 3 children; Kathy Hying of Santa Maria, Barbara Platz of Stockton, and Robert Jr. of Anaheim. Barbara also has 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. No formal services are scheduled but condolences may be sent via email to Bookheimerb@gmail.com.

