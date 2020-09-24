Barbara passed away September 21, 2020. She was born May 1932 in Stroudsburg, PA. She married Robert Bookheimer in 1950 and later moved the family to Santa Maria in 1960. Barbara was predeceased by her husband in 2006. She is survived by her 3 children; Kathy Hying of Santa Maria, Barbara Platz of Stockton, and Robert Jr. of Anaheim. Barbara also has 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. No formal services are scheduled but condolences may be sent via email to Bookheimerb@gmail.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Bookheimer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.