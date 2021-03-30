Barbara Teeples (Martello) was born on July 19, 1941 to Ruth (DeSantis) and Robert Martello in Brooklyn, New York where she spent the majority of her formative years.
As a young mother, she made her way to California where she later met and married her husband Joel "Joe" Teeples, who passed in September of 2013. They raised their family on the Central Coast and enjoyed their later years together on the beautiful Big Island of Hawaii.
Barbara passed away peacefully in her Nipomo home on March 23rd, 2021 with her two sons, Todd and Ron Reccord, by her side. Her memories live on through them as well as her grandchildren Taylor Wilson, and Tori and Luke Reccord.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 31st from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, with funeral services following on Thursday, April 1st at 1:00 PM.
Both will take place at Dudley Hoffman in Santa Maria.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
