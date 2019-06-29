On May 5, 2019, God called Barbara Ann Sage, 92, home to be with her husband of 71 years. Known as Bobbie Ann to her many friends, she was born on 10//20//1926 in Ashland, Ohio, to Ada and Walter Herlocker. Part of The Greatest Generation, she was raised through the Depression by her mother and grew up in the small, country town of Loudonville, Ohio, where she graduated from the E. Budd School. After World War II, she met and married the love of her life, Edward Woolston Sage, Jr., a naval veteran. Together, they raised two sons, Scott Richard Sage and Edward Young (Skip) Sage, both living, and traveled the world. She is survived by multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she adored. In the 1970's, she attended Cal Poly, SLO, graduating, getting a teaching credential and then going on to become an elementary school teacher at Vandenberg Middle School. She was a wonderful, caring and hard-working professional. Crosswords, reading books and solitaire were just some of the things she loved to do. Sharp and lucid to the end, she suffered a sudden death after deteriorating cardiac health. “I've had a long, good life and I'm ready”, she said.
Barbara Ann Sage was a kind, thoughtful, considerate and generous person who loved her family, her friends, her church and her God. She was deeply loved by all who knew her and is terribly missed.
