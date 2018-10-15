Barbara Plotner, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 8, after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer.
Barbara was born June 14, 1942 in Greensboro, NC to George A. Groce, Jr. and Amanda “Dolly” Groce. Her father, a career Navy sailor, was serving combat duty in the Pacific during WWII when she was born; he did not meet Barbara until he returned home when she was already two years old. Traveling with her father's Navy career, Barbara grew up in several fascinating locales, including New London, Connecticut; Key West, Florida; and the Panama Canal Zone; but she fell in love with Santa Maria and made it her lifelong home.
Barbara met her husband of 48 years, Thomas Plotner, while both worked as clerks at Thriftimart Market. They married May 17, 1970 at First Christian Church and together raised two sons, Todd and Derek.
Family and friends remember Barbara as a deeply compassionate and generous person with a keen wit. She was a cheerful and committed employee at the Williams Brothers Market (later Vons) on East Main Street for more than 30 years and knew her customers on a first-name basis; they were like family to her. Barbara also loved and rescued all sorts of animals; their home hosted a constant company of cats, dogs, guinea pigs and rabbits.
A sincere and humble Christian, Barbara was a longtime faithful member of both First Baptist Church and Pine Grove Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband Tom, mother Amanda, son Todd and daughter-in-law Andrea, daughter-in-law Kirstin Musterer, and grandchildren Everett, Alyson, Brian, Nate, Leyna, and Malia.
Pine Grove Baptist Church will host a memorial service celebrating her life at 2pm on Friday, October 19.
