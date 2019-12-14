Baldemar James Galvan

In his lifetime of almost 93 years, he was a man of many dimensions. A dedicated son to Margaret and Doroteo Galvan, brother to Roy, Julia, Ralph, Vincent, Raymond, Tony, Rudy, Doroteo, Dominga and Rafael. He was a loving husband to Judy, a proud father to Jim, Little Jim, Sandy, Roger and Erich and adored by his grandchildren Craig, Brent, Cherish and Valor, who loving called him “Paps”. To his many nephews and nieces he was Uncle Baldy. BJ or Baldy as they called him, became a loyal friend to those that crossed his path.
His enlistment into the Army as a glider paratrooper in the 11th Airborne led him to be stationed in Japan from 1944 to 1946. Upon his return to Santa Maria, BJ married his love Judy Verdin in 1947 (which they recently celebrated their 72nd anniversary).
BJ's entrepreneurship consisted of – part ownership in the first drive in theatre in Santa Maria – The Park Aire. He diversified into night clubs, restaurants, gas stations and automotive and tire shops, retiring from Galvan Enterprises – European Automotive in 1991. Throughout all this, he was a dedicated musician. As an accomplished drummer, BJ performed in “Big Bands” then formed his own, entertaining many from Ventura to San Luis Obispo County. BJ was well liked and respected by the many musicians that he collaborated with and his love for music transcended to his sons and grandsons.
His adventures took him across the country. BJ and Judy continued their travels up until his departure.
He requested that there not be a public service after his passing. However, he did wish for a “Celebration of Life” which was lovingly orchestrated by his children and held at the Santa Maria Inn on August 24th, 2019, where he was joined by family and friends for an evening of reminiscent love.
BJ / Baldy as he was called, marched to the beat of his own drum. Like Frank Sinatra's song “I did it my way”, he certainly did.
The Galvan – Cowell families wish to extend their gratitude to you, who have graciously given your love, support and prayers.
