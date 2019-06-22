{{featured_button_text}}

Ava Lou Greathouse, 79, of Big Spring, KY passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at the University of Louisville Hospital. Mrs. Greathouse retired from the United States Postal Service, Lonpoc, CA. Survivors include three children, Debra Carney of Flaherty, KY, Becky Heitz of Elizabethtown, KY, Charles Greathouse of Big Spring, KY; five grandchildren, Sean Kiger (Renee), Gary Greathouse, Sarah Carney, Wren Greathouse, Josh Heitz; three great grandchildren, Dagen Raiford, Jack Greene, Ava Greathouse. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday and from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM Saturday at Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY. Services for Mrs. Greathouse will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY.

