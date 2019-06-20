{{featured_button_text}}

Ava Lou Greathouse, 79, of Big Spring, KY passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at the University of Louisville. Mrs. Greathouse retired as a United States Postal Employee, Lompoc, CA. Survivors include three children, Debra Carney of Flaherty, KY, Becky Heitz of Elizabethtown, KY, Charles Greathouse of Big Spring, KY; five grandchildren, Sean Kiger (Renee), Gary Greathouse, Sarah Carney, Wren Greathouse, Josh Heitz; three great grandchildren, Dagen Raiford, Jack Greene, Ava Greathouse. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday and from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM Saturday at Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY. Services for Mrs. Greathouse will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY.

