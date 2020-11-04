You have permission to edit this article.
Aurora Hernandez Lopez
Aurora Hernandez Lopez

October 26, 2020

On Monday, October 26th, 2020 Aurora Hernandez Lopez, loving wife and mother of eight children passed away peacefully with her love ones by her side at the age of 93.

Aurora was one of six children and born May 9th, 1927 in Chino California to Christobal and Elena Hernandez. The family relocated to Santa Maria where Aurora helped run the family owned La Casita restaurant, the first Mexican restaurant in Santa Maria on McCoy Lane. This is where she met the love of her life David Lopez.

Aurora had a passion and commitment for God, her husband, family, and friends. Many of her rich memories are from her world travels and adventures outdoors. However, her greatest memories are those created with family and friends and be everyones Grandma. From SF 49er games, SM BBQs, or family events, this was her greatest joy to see her family thrive.

Aurora was preceded in death by her husband David. She is survived by her 8 children (Christobal, Ronald, David, Theresa, Ismael, Adrian, Efren, and Ernestine), 24 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 17 great-great grandchildren and spouses.

A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.

Donations/Remembrance can be made at American Diabetes Association ( diabetes.org )

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

