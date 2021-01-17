Artis Dean Hawkins, Sr. AKA “JC” went home to be with the Lord on December 24, 2020. JC was born in Ida Belle, Oklahoma on February 1, 1938. He moved to Oxnard at 5 years old, and his parents, Daddy Dan and Momma Gussie, lovingly raised him and his six siblings there. Growing up in La Colonia, he became fluent in Spanish at the age of 8 years old. He graduated from Oxnard High School in 1956. After high school he enlisted in the United States Army and served our country with honor.
Soon after being honorably discharged, JC began working in the construction field with the Laborers Union Local 585 and spent 16 years as a Mason Tender. He was then elected as a Business Agent and retired after 16 years. Shortly after retirement, JC made Santa Maria his home. He continued to be active with the Retirees from Local 585/Laborers International Union of North America and was also involved with Local 220. JC, with his passion for people, was actively involved in the community assisting with political strategies, campaigning and even worked with his friend Cesar Chavez - fighting to help make our community a better place for all.
JC was a very kind man, and his pleasant demeanor made people instantly like him. JC was a joy to be around and had an unforgettable smile. He enjoyed BBQing, fishing, hunting with his sons, and dancing, but most of all spending time with family. He loved his family more than anything and also had a group of close-knit friends. In his lifetime, JC loved without limits, seeing the best in people, and building others up in love. He was very affectionate and was a father figure to many. Children adored him.
JC gave his life to the Lord at a young age. In his latter years, JC spent a lot of time reading his bible, watching cowboys and sports. During the last 20+ years of his life, JC faithfully served in his church, New Hope Baptist Church. He literally used his own two hands and construction skills to help build a portion of the new building. Deacon Hawkins was the Brotherhood President, taught Sunday School, sang in the Male & Combined Choirs, was Personal Assistant to Pastor Wesson and spent countless hours serving members and the community. He was also a member of the NAACP.
JC married Eunice Reeves in 1961, and during their 24 years together they raised their three children: Artis, Denise Mervett (deceased), and Clovice. Later on in life, he reconnected with a beautiful girl he admired in high school, Louise Russell, and they were married in 2000. They enjoyed many joyous memories together. Louise cared for JC until his last breath.
JC leaves behind his wife of 20 years, Louise; sons Artis Hawkins, Jr., Clovice Holt, Sr. (Maryjill), Rick Russell (Dorothy); daughters Rhonda “Raja” Rasheed, Robbin Locksley; sister Vert Stewart; granddaughter/daughter Inez Spates; grandson/son Richard “Little Rick” Ortega (Claudia) and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and loved ones who will miss him dearly.
Te Queremos Mas - We Love You More
Services will be held ONLINE on January 23, 2021 at 11am for the Santa Maria area. For more information call (805) 714-3685.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.