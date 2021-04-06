Arthur Wayne Nelson, beloved father and grandfather, was suddenly taken home to the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 23, 2021. Arthur was born September 16,1928 to Harry and Edith Nelson in Kingsburg, CA. The family then moved to Santa Maria, CA. where he later graduated from Santa Maria High and Santa Maria Junior College, earning an Associate of Arts Degree in Natural Science while working in his father's auto shop as a mechanic. Arthur then attended Westmont College and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Social Science in 1952. This is where he met his beloved wife, Martha Patterson Nelson who passed away in 2007. Following graduation, he was called to serve with the Armed Forces and entered the U.S. Army Vehicle Mechanics School at Fort Ord, CA. where he graduated with honors. He served as a corporal with the U. S. Army, 28th Infantry Division, 110th Regiment until May 1954 during the occupation of Germany. Upon his return, Arthur Wayne and Martha married in July of 1954. He then obtained his Master's Degree in Social Welfare at UCLA in 1957. Their daughter Catherine was born in 1959.
He began his career in 1957 with the Santa Barbara County Welfare Department (now known as the Department of Social Services), and also held part-time positions at UCSB and Westmont College for 30 years, teaching classes in social welfare. In addition, he served on numerous boards and committees, co-authored published articles and State Legislative recommendations, and was active in the community and his church. He also received a number of awards and recognitions including a Letter of Appreciation from Governor Ronald Reagan in 1972, the Honorary Paul Harris Fellow Award from the Santa Barbara Rotary Club in 1997, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the NASW, CA Chapter, and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition in 2010.
In retirement years, highlights included his first Alaskan cruise with his cousin Grace, and a memorable trip to Washington D.C. in September 2019, made possible by Honor Flight Central Coast, with his grandson serving as his "Guardian" on the trip.
He is survived by his daughter Catherine Nelson, LCSW, and his grandson, SPC Cory J. Nelson, Religious Affairs Specialist, U.S. Army Reserve, each of whom has followed in his footsteps--Catherine with a career in social work having completed the same graduate degree at UCLA as her father received in 1957, and Cory with service overseas. He is also survived by his cousins, Grace Kyle of Orcutt, CA. and her family, and Edna Mae Goble of Sacramento, CA and her family. He will be deeply missed as a beloved father, grandfather, cousin, and friend.
A private service with limited seating will be held Saturday April 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Montecito Covenant Church, and also livestreamed on the MCC YouTube channel. A Celebration of Life and the Military Funeral Honors Ceremony will be arranged for next year at this time, and we welcome all to attend.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to: Montecito Covenant Church, Westmont College, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, or to Honor Flight-Central Coast. Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider.
