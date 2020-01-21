Arthur Wallace Foster, Jr. of San Antonio passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Pleasanton. He was born January 14, 1945 in Atascadero, California to Arthur and Edith Foster. Arthur was a master mechanic, teacher, mentor and shop owner. Arthur was a member of the Elks club, Cruzin for Life Board Member and President of Union at Union Sugar. He was an avid drag Racer, where it led him to collaborate on the movie Heart Like a Wheel the life story of Shirley Muldowney. Arthur was the owner of F-Troop and mentor to the Santa Maria Valley High School Race Team. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Airforce.