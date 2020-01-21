Arthur Wallace Foster, Jr. of San Antonio passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Pleasanton. He was born January 14, 1945 in Atascadero, California to Arthur and Edith Foster. Arthur was a master mechanic, teacher, mentor and shop owner. Arthur was a member of the Elks club, Cruzin for Life Board Member and President of Union at Union Sugar. He was an avid drag Racer, where it led him to collaborate on the movie Heart Like a Wheel the life story of Shirley Muldowney. Arthur was the owner of F-Troop and mentor to the Santa Maria Valley High School Race Team. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Airforce.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Sonya Ann Foster and one brother Ralph A. Foster.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 54 years Irene Foster; children Tonya Lynn Foster Posey and husband Fentress, Adrian Thomas Foster, Tyky James Foster and Richard Moules and wife Ardella; brothers Steve J. Foster and wife Cheryl, and Randy P. Foster and wife Diane and sister-in-law Sharon Foster. He is also survived by 11 granddaughters, 3 grandsons, one great-grandson along with numerous nieces, nephew, grandnieces, grandnephews, great -grandnieces and great- grand nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Feb. 1, 2020 at the Eagles Lodge, 668 S. College Dr., Santa Maria, CA.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences, share memories or sign the online book may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.
