Armida Lydia Hernandez, 76, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021. A walk-through visitation will be at Magner Maloney Funeral Home on Monday, January 11, 2021, 4:00-7:00 pm, followed by graveside service (bring your own chair if you want to sit) on Tuesday, January 12, 11:00 am, Santa Maria Cemetery (original section). There will be no gathering before, during, or after visitation/graveside services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a time when it is safe for all family members and friends to gather and celebrate the life of the great lady Armida L. Hernandez.
Armida, or Army to some, was a lifetime resident of Santa Maria and is where she raised four children and made lifelong friends. She was an employee of Dignity Health for the last 34 years up to the day of her passing. She was a devoted Christian and member of Pacific Christian Church for many years. She loved studying the bible and could cite the scriptures to suit any occasion. Armida was happiest when surrounded by family and friends and enjoyed camping trips, festivals, back yard bar-b-ques, or taking a drive for a bite to eat. She was the life of the party, the apple of everyone's eye, the cream of the crop. To know her was to love her. She was everybody's favorite, favorite sister, favorite aunt, co-worker, and friend, truly an amazing woman who cared about everyone. She gave the best advice and was always available to lend an ear and help those in need. Her sudden passing, an enormous loss to her family and friends.
Armida was preceded in death by her eldest daughter Christina M. Rucobo (Andres), parents, Natividad and Elvira Hernandez; grandmother Marcos Bascos; brothers David, Rudy, Robert William and Natividad Hernandez; sisters Angie Nunez, Josephine Gonzalez, and Francis Dado. Armida is survived by partner, Rick Mercado; son Richard R. Andres, Jr.; daughters Rebecca Andres and Jessica Guzman; brother Joel Hernandez (Debra) of Mississippi; sisters Julia Garcia (Frank Sr.) of Westminister, Mary Lou Levy (Hernandez) of San Jose, Esther Hoskins of Santa Maria; 16 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 4 great, great grandchildren all of Santa Maria, Ca.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
