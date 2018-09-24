Arline Aluffo Todd was born on January 10, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York to Joseph and Madalaine Aluffo. She lived many places throughout her life, including New York, North Carolina, Alabama, Pennsylvania, California, England, and most recently, Texas, where she resided in the home of her beloved daughter and grandchildren. She died on September 13, 2018 in Grapevine, Texas at the age of 82, surrounded by her family.
Arline's diverse educational background spanned the fields of nursing, engineering, science, technical journalism, fine art and graphic design. She received her nursing license from Harlem Valley State Hospital in Wingdale, New York where she began her career as a psychiatric nurse. She obtained an associate degree in electrical engineering from Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, CA and a Bachelor of Science in technical journalism from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, CA. She worked as a technical writer and delved into marketing communications for several years before founding and leading Todd Advertising – a Silicon Valley, CA agency that specialized in advertising and sales promotion serving a variety of high-tech companies. She continued her education at San Jose State in San Jose, CA where she earned her Master of Science in mass communications with a concentration in creative writing.
Arline's appreciation for literature and her passion for writing evolved into a career as a science fiction author, during which she composed and published several short futuristic and romance stories as well as a medical/political thriller novel. She was an active member of the North Texas Romance Writers Association. Her abiding devotion and unconditional love for her family is palpable in her work. The cover of her novel itself dons the image of her beautiful daughter who Arline described as the mother par excellence of her four precious grandchildren. Her tender heart and pervasive generosity will continue to live on in the pages of her work and permeate the lives of those she leaves behind.
Arline was a highly intelligent and creative woman which was reflected through her educational endeavors, career ambitions, and stimulating personal hobbies. To say that she was an avid reader would be an understatement – Arline had her nose stuck in a book since the day she could read. Her love of a good story extended well beyond the pages of a book. Arline was also a movie enthusiast, and would watch just about anything. If it wasn't a movie she was watching, it was golf. In her earlier years, Arline excelled at golf, and carried her love of the sport throughout the remainder of her life.
Arline's creative expression was evident not only in her writing, but also in her artistic ability. She was a highly skilled artist in a variety of media, but primarily enjoyed painting in her spare time. Her oldest granddaughter recalls the delight that she and her grandmother shared in sketching together over the years. Arline was always eager to assist with art projects and never failed to deliver. She was adept at puzzles in all forms and games of all kinds, and she never missed an opportunity to play a board game or cards with her friends nd family. Hovever, if lthere was one pastime she loved more than the rest, it was playing bingo. The happiness and excitement she felt was contagious, and perhaps, more important than the game itself. There was nothing she loved more that sharing a joyful experience with those whom she loved.
Arline is survived by her daughter, Diane Todd, and grandchildren, Mariah Mauney, Daniel Kaiser, Michael Kaiser, and Rachel Kaiser of Grapevine, TX; sisters, Sandi (Ed) Miller of Santa Maria, CA, Linda Hagerty of Oceano, CA. and Susan (Michael) Leonardo of Dunlap, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Madalaine Aluffo, and siblings, Kathleen and Joseph Aluffo.
A private memorial service will be held for the family at their home where a tree will be planted in Arline's honor. Her ashes will rest in the care of her daughter.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Altrusa International Foundation, 1 No. LaSalle Street, Suite 1955, Chicago, Il 60602. A service organization whose promotion of worldwide literacy Arline outwardly acknowledged and appreciated. If you wish, donations can be made online at www.altrusa.org/foundation
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.