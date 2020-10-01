You have permission to edit this article.
Arleen Olson
Arleen Olson

September 18, 2020

Arleen Frances Kossenjan was born 2/26/1944 to Ernest and Mathilda (Taylor) Kossenjan in St. Louis, MO. At age 11 her family moved to Prairie Village, KS. Arleen came to California in 1963 to do things her way. She retired after 31 years from SMBUSD where she was very involved with CSEA, holding many chapter, state, and national offices. She kept volunteering, she was a trustee and an officer at the Oceano Elks while living in Pismo Beach. Two years ago she and Frank moved to Orcutt to be closer to her daughter 's family and for the sunnier weather. During her retirement she enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and many, many friends.

Arleen was one in a million. She was beyond generous, a beautiful, wonderful soul with an infectious smile and a contagious laugh. She lived life to the fullest. She will truly be missed by so many lives that she touched all over the country; and to all who called her Nana.

A tragic fall on Labor Day left her in a coma for 11 days, she passed 9/18/20.

She is survived by fiance Frank Misselhorn of Orcutt; brother Ron Kossenjan of Missouri, sister Linda & Chuck Peery of Kansas; daughter Loriann & Todd Heaney of Orcutt; Grandchildren Taylor Heaney of Orcutt, and Steven, Amanda Forzetting of Bakersfield; and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Denyce Forzetting, grandson Hunter Heaney, and husband Richard Olson.

There will be a celebration of life on October 24. Please contact Loriann for details.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

