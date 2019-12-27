Our father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend Archie L. Campbell passed away on Sunday December 8, 2019 in Santa Maria, CA. He is survived by his five children: Alice, Bob, Rudy, Rachel, and Gina. Ten grandchildren: Brandon, Dustin, Aaron, Ryan, Annabelle, Caroline, Itai, Sophie, Camille and Jack. Three great-grandchildren: Delcan, Holden and Lilah. Archie was born in Laconia, New Hampshire on October 16, 1936 to Archibald Lenwood Campbell Sr. and Hazel Frances Foster Campbell. Archie had two sisters Arlene M. Campbell and Vera M. Campbell.

Archie joined the army after high school and met his first wife Inge Pohl Campbell while stationed in Germany. They eventually moved to Southern California with their three children. Archie and his second wife Cynthia Fearing Campbell had two children and raised them in the San Fernando Valley.

Archie taught for many years at ITT Technical Institute in Azusa, CA. until his retirement. He then moved to Nipomo with Rachel, Hillel and their two children close by in Pismo Beach. Archie was very involved in the AA community and helped so many find sobriety. He loved playing golf with his OHAT friends and family, traveling to the Tahoe area, Monterey, Salinas and Ventura. He always enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}