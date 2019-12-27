Our father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend Archie L. Campbell passed away on Sunday December 8, 2019 in Santa Maria, CA. He is survived by his five children: Alice, Bob, Rudy, Rachel, and Gina. Ten grandchildren: Brandon, Dustin, Aaron, Ryan, Annabelle, Caroline, Itai, Sophie, Camille and Jack. Three great-grandchildren: Delcan, Holden and Lilah. Archie was born in Laconia, New Hampshire on October 16, 1936 to Archibald Lenwood Campbell Sr. and Hazel Frances Foster Campbell. Archie had two sisters Arlene M. Campbell and Vera M. Campbell.
Archie joined the army after high school and met his first wife Inge Pohl Campbell while stationed in Germany. They eventually moved to Southern California with their three children. Archie and his second wife Cynthia Fearing Campbell had two children and raised them in the San Fernando Valley.
Archie taught for many years at ITT Technical Institute in Azusa, CA. until his retirement. He then moved to Nipomo with Rachel, Hillel and their two children close by in Pismo Beach. Archie was very involved in the AA community and helped so many find sobriety. He loved playing golf with his OHAT friends and family, traveling to the Tahoe area, Monterey, Salinas and Ventura. He always enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Archie was an avid golfer, loved his dogs, fishing, playing pool, attending his AA meetings, volunteering in his community and puzzles.
Archie was loved by all and touched so many lives in positive ways. He leaves behind a closely connected loving family and friends that will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday January 4th at Arroyo Grande Cemetery at 10:00A.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your charity of choice.
Questions and or condolences may be sent to Alice Villemaire at alicevillemaire1@outlook.com
