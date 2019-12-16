{{featured_button_text}}
Antonia G. Lopez

Antonia “Toni” Lopez of Santa Maria passed away on December 12, 2019. Antonia was born September 19, 1940 in Elgin, Texas. She moved with her family to Santa Maria in 1955. She would later marry Silverstre in 1962 and raise three children.

Her surviving children are: Abel Lopez of Buena Park, CA. Norma Camacho of Chandler, AZ. Eddie Lopez and his spouse Lori of Tampa, FL. Her five grandchildren are:

Lucas, Jessica, Emma, Erica, and Gwen. Antonia has three surviving siblings, Crespin Perez, Cipriano Perez Jr., and Janie Perez. She has numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.

Antonia will always be fondly remembered for her kindness and generosity. She enjoyed spending her time involved in church activities that included serving as a Eucharistic minister, leading prayer groups, and fund raising events. She was a proud and contributing member of the Guadalupana society.

Throughout Antonia's life along with her husband Silvestre, she strongly encouraged her children to be spiritual, kind, and charitable to others.

A rosary will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Santa Maria at 5:00 pm on Thursday, Dec. 19. Mass will be held the next day at 10:00 am followed by burial at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

