Anthony Wayne Pianfetti died peacefully on April 28, 2020 in Santa Maria, California at the age of 78.
Wayne, as he was known by his family and friends, was born on February 14, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from Gillespie High School, Illinois in 1960. In 1964 he joined the United States Air Force and served until 1968 as a Cable Splicing Specialist. Following his service in the military he relocated to Santa Maria. He married his wife JoAnn Blazer in1973. He attended California Polytechnic State University and graduated in 1974 with a Master's Degree in Education-Curriculum & Instruction.
Wayne was a lifetime member of the VFW, a 45 year member of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge and an Honorary 4th degree life member of the Knights of Columbus. For many years he was actively involved in the Catholic Church.
Wayne is survived by his son, Michael (Anna) Pianfetti of Manteca, California, step son Jeffery Jackson of Santa Maria, his brother Ronald (Pamela) Pianfetti, of Fairfield, California, his sister Donna Sandergaard of Gillespie, Illinois, 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn (Blazer) Pianfetti, his step son R. Edward Jackson, his brother Lawrence Pianfetti, his sister-in-law Marjorie (Ulakey) Pianfetti, his father Anton Pianfetti and his mother Clara (Burge) Skosey.
His remains will be interred with a private service at the Dudley-Hoffman Memory Gardens in Santa Maria, California.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
