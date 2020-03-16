Anthony Jay Hernandez, 25, of Santa Maria, CA peacefully left this world on March 2, 2020 surrounded by family. He was the oldest son of Antonio Ramos Hernandez and Yolanda Alejandro Hernandez. Anthony was born on March 21, 1994 in Santa Maria, CA. He attended Pine Grove Elementary and Orcutt Jr High School. He graduated from Ernest Righetti High School.
Anthony loved spending time with his three-year-old daughter, Aaliyah Hernandez. She was the center of his life. He loved taking her to the beach and park. He loved the San Francisco 49ers and he often wore red or a 49ers jersey, hat or beanie. He enjoyed a good laugh, good conversations. He was a hard worker and often worked two jobs to provide for his family. He loved working at the Lucas & Lewellen Winery in Buellton, CA. He made many friends while playing Xbox Live. Anthony was always smiling and laughing. He loved being a dad, 49ers fan and always had a smile on his face.
Anthony is survived by his daughter Aaliyah Hernandez and fiancée Brenda Cantera Medina. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents Delfino and Maria Guadalupe Hernandez of Guadalupe, CA and maternal grandparents Jose Luis Alejandro and Dolores Perales Alejandro, Santa Maria, CA his parents Antonio Ramos Hernandez and Yolanda Hernandez of Santa Maria, CA, his brother Andrew Hernandez of Santa Maria, CA, sister Alicia Hernandez of San Jose, CA. Also, aunts Maria Fruge (Ryan), Eloisa Alejandro, and Gracie Castillo, and uncles Juan Hernandez, Frank Castillo and numerous great aunts and uncles and cousins.
Preceding his death were his paternal and maternal great grandparents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10am with a Service beginning at 11am at the Chapel of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, followed by burial at Santa Maria Cemetery South Lawn.
You have free articles remaining.
A Celebration of Life will be held on his birthday, Saturday, March 21 at 2:00pm at Waller Park Area 2.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.