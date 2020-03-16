Anthony Jay Hernandez, 25, of Santa Maria, CA peacefully left this world on March 2, 2020 surrounded by family. He was the oldest son of Antonio Ramos Hernandez and Yolanda Alejandro Hernandez. Anthony was born on March 21, 1994 in Santa Maria, CA. He attended Pine Grove Elementary and Orcutt Jr High School. He graduated from Ernest Righetti High School.

Anthony loved spending time with his three-year-old daughter, Aaliyah Hernandez. She was the center of his life. He loved taking her to the beach and park. He loved the San Francisco 49ers and he often wore red or a 49ers jersey, hat or beanie. He enjoyed a good laugh, good conversations. He was a hard worker and often worked two jobs to provide for his family. He loved working at the Lucas & Lewellen Winery in Buellton, CA. He made many friends while playing Xbox Live. Anthony was always smiling and laughing. He loved being a dad, 49ers fan and always had a smile on his face.