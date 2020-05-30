Anthony David Chavez

On Friday May 15, 2020 our Father God decided he needed a bit more laughter in Heaven. So it is with my broken heart that I am announcing the sudden and unexpected passing of my one and only beautiful son Anthony David, aka papa, baby boy, papa bear, & bubba bear. His best quality was putting a smile on everyone's face with his infectious laugh, once he started he couldn't stop especially if he had the hiccups. and oh how he loved listening to music and watching music video's on his grandma's phone, as it was a big part of his life. His favorite was country music, Kenny Chesney, Bucky, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, & Kid Rock, just too name a few, but he did start to venture out listening to different types that caught his ear and never forget he was the best air guitarist around, those little fingers they would have burned a hole in a real guitar. Anthony was a student at SMHS, even though he was 19, because he was so special he could have stayed there until he was 22, but we decided that he would graduate this year so he could start a new adventure. The new life we had planned for him took a completely different turn, because God had plans of his own. On the night of may 15th at 7:54 pm. my son took the hand of God in one hand and with the other hand he held his grandpa David's hand as he was led with a first class reservation into the Gates of Heaven where he was welcomed with I'm sure many hugs and kisses from family and loved ones who are already there and his dogs big johnny cash, and little cash smothering there boy with cashy kisses. My heart and those who loved Anthony will never fully heal, but we will always have the sweetest of memories that he has left us all with, I ask everyone with children to never let them go to bed or start their days without knowing how much you love them as Anthony knew how much he was loved. I Love you with all my heart and soul my beautiful boy, enjoy Heaven singing, and playing football, fishing with papa, and making everyone laugh. We will all be together soon. Anthony has left behind his loving momma Rhonda sissie Dennis, grandma Linda Dennis, of Santa Maria, Favorite uncle David " Hoot" & Auntie Shelly Dennis, awsome cousins David " Dash" , & Dustin Allen Dennis, from Santa Maria ca, currently living in Mt. Shasta.ca. Auntie DeeDee Renfroe, and family, of Missouri, his godmother Terrie Teniente and family of Santa Maria, uncle and aunt Mitchell and Peggy Davison, San Diego ca, and Dad Jose Chavez, Santa Maria ca, and many more aunts uncles, cousins, and Friends that loved him so much. He was united in Heaven with grandpa papa David Dennis, maternal great grandpa & grandma Clifford and Annabell Davison, and Paternal great grandpa Allen Dennis, and Great Grandma Lavern Dennis-Cain-McGinnis, Uncle Jimmy Dennis, maternal aunts and uncles, Ritha Crim, ark., Junior Davison, ark., Wanda faye Wade, ark, Helen Davis, ark, Vernis Ray Davison, victorville ca, Odis Davison, Nipomo ca, Johnny Davison, nipomo ca, Ronnie Davison, Nipomo ca, Patsy Carper, nipomo, ca. There were many wonderful people who had the opportunity to work with Anthony inside and outside of our home, On behalf of myself and my mom we thank you, To every teacher and teacher aid and his one on ones, with our whole heart we give many thank you. And for Everyone who works with our special children, know that you are a Godsend to all. God Bless Everyone, As Anthony would say 'I Love Jesus Amen. A gofund me page was set up by his Loving and caring teachers, and aides from SMHS under the name Anthony Chavez gf.me/u/x22w6c to help the family with memorial expenses. There will be a celebration of life for Anthony, at a later date due to the Covid issue.